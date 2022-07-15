Committee formed to mull filing Article 6 reference against PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has constituted a special committee which will deliberate whether treason proceedings should be taken against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership under Article 6 of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting, wherein matters related to the country’s economic and political situation were discussed.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a detailed discussion was held on the Supreme Court’s (SC) detailed judgment in the suo-moto case regarding former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri’s ruling.

The information minister announced that the special committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar will have representation of all the coalition partners. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Tariq Bashir Cheema are also part of the committee.

“The committee will present its suggestions in the next meeting of the federal cabinet,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hailed the Supreme Court’s (SC) detailed judgment, saying that the government has started working on action under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said that the Supreme Court had proven once again that it would always uphold the Constitution and protect the people’s mandate.

The minister further said that the apex court has left it to the discretion of the government and Parliament to pursue the case under Article 6 — which pertains to treason.

