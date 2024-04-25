Committee recommends Urea import for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD: The fertilizer review committee has recommended import of urea to stabilize supply and prices in Kharif season, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed for immediate import of two lac metric tonnes of urea to avoid fertilizer shortage.

The urea demand will enhance by 3.6 percent in Kharif in comparison to last year, minister said. “It is necessary to import fertilizer to ensure food security in the country,” Rana Tanveer said.

He said it will help to enhance farm productivity. “A timely import of urea will bring fertilizer prices down and stabilize the local urea market”, minister said.

Food security minister said that all local urea fertilizer plants will continue functioning with their full capacity.

“The government ensuring gas supply to fertilizer industry for benefit of the farmers,” federal minister said.

A spokesperson of the ministry has said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will take a final decision over import of urea fertilizer in its next session.