Sunday, September 12, 2021
KP CM orders inquiry into recruitment of nurses after social media plaints

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formed a three-member committee to investigate alleged anomalies in the recruitment of nursing staff for the newly merged tribal districts.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said, “After complaints on social media about Nursing Staff Recruitments, it was decided to probe into the matter and to see whether it was done on merit and or not”.

He shared a notification regarding the formation of the committee to “conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the appointment of nurses in the newly merged districts”.

The law secretary has been appointed as the chairman of the committee that also comprises the Establishment and Planning and Development secretaries as its members.

CM Mahmood Khan vowed that the findings of the committee would be shared with public.

The committee will also recommend policy changes in order for the government to accommodate more candidates from the merged areas of KP, he added.

