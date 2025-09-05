DGPR Navy Commodore Ahmed Hussain promoted to Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Public Relations (DGPR Navy), Commodore Ahmed Hussain SI(M), has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, a press release announced on Friday.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain SI(M) has vast experience of various command and staff appointments, including command of PN Ships. He has also commanded US-led CTF-151 at Bahrain.

Rear Admiral Ahmed Hussain, recognized with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) for his distinguished service, has played a pivotal role in maintaining transparency and communications between the Pakistan Navy and the public.

His duties include briefing the media, overseeing outreach campaigns, and conveying the institution’s strategic messaging across national platforms.

His promotion comes at a time when naval communication has become increasingly critical, amid global and regional security challenges and maritime developments.

