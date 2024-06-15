Companies get new guidelines for Islamabad airport’s outsourcing

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued new guidelines for companies interested in outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported.

The PCCA maintained that the airport would be outsourced under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

“The outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport will be done under the Public-Private Partnership Act 2017,” the PCCA added.

It asked the companies to submit their tenders for outsourcing services under the Public-Private Partnership Act until July 15.

“The tenders application forms can be downloaded from the PCAA website and be submitted along with the required documents by July 15,” the authority said.

Earlier, the PCAA extended the tender deadline for the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport once again.

The government planned to generate funds through the outsourcing of airport services, hereby the deadline has been extended by two months, until July 15, Civil Aviation Authority said.

The aviation authority said that companies from Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have expressed interest in the project.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) initially announced the tender in March, with a deadline of May 15 but it has been extended now.

The decision to extend the tender date came in the wake of a lack of interest from the bidders in the outsourcing of the Airport.