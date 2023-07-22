Company fires its ‘top performing’ employee for shocking reason

A Reddit user shocked social media by revealing that his organization fired its “top performing” employee to set an example for others.

The netizens disclosed his organization’s questionable policies in a post, which is receiving widespread criticism. He accused the company of stealing its employees’ commissions and not respecting their contract terms.

“Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don’t like it etc,” the users stated.

“The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because they stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures,” the post read.

The Redditor claimed the organization let its employee go because he did not meet expectations. but his direct manager told the team that he was fired to set an example for them.

He quoted his manager saying that it was a warning that the same thing would happen to the rest of the workers if they fought with them over salaries or breach of contracts.

The Reddit post had 784 upvotes and more than 150 comments. Netizens hit out at the organization with harsh comments.

A user said, “They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you.”

Another stated, “Sounds like an open and shut civil suit to me. Shame there won’t be criminal charges.”