Competition Appellate Tribunal gets new chairman

The former judge Mazhar Alam Miankhel has been appointed as the chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the federal cabinet in its meeting approved the appointment of the former chief justice of Peshawar High Court and the former judge of the Supreme Court Mazhar Alam Miankhel as the new chairman.

After the approval of Pakistan’s president, the Ministry of Law has issued a notification for the appointment of the former judge.

According to the notification Justice (Rtd) Mazhar Alam Mian Khel will remain in office till 2025.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has 212 cases pending its hearing and since the tribunal has not been functional for 7.5 years out of the last 10 years, the corporates have sought alternate remedies from high courts.