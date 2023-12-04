25.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Competition Appellate Tribunal gets new chairman

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The former judge Mazhar Alam Miankhel has been appointed as the chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the federal cabinet in its meeting approved the appointment of the former chief justice of Peshawar High Court and the former judge of the Supreme Court Mazhar Alam Miankhel as the new chairman.

After the approval of Pakistan’s president, the Ministry of Law has issued a notification for the appointment of the former judge.

According to the notification Justice (Rtd) Mazhar Alam Mian Khel will remain in office till 2025.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal has 212 cases pending its hearing and since the tribunal has not been functional for 7.5 years out of the last 10 years, the corporates have sought alternate remedies from high courts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.