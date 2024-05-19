Complaint filed with NAB seeking probe into wheat scandal

ISLAMABAD: A complaint seeking inquiry into the wheat scandal has been filed with the National Accountability Bureau, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Azhar Siddique Advocate has referred ARY News reports in his complaint to the NAB.

According to the complaint former caretaker food security minister in an interview with the ARY News made disclosures about the wheat scandal.

Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik disclosed that the wheat was imported when four million tonnes of the grain was already in stock, the complainant said.

Dr Kausar Abdullah said that Captain (retd) Mohammad Mehmood was the secretary food security at the time of the wheat import, the complaint read.

“The country suffered Rs. 300 billion losses owing to unnecessary wheat import,” according to the complaint to NAB.

The complainant has hold the PASSCO, Food Department Punjab, the ministries of commerce and finance responsible for the loss.

The complainant has requested to the accountability bureau for an immediate investigation of the matter and action against those involved in the scandal.

The copies of the complaint have also been forwarded to the President, Prime Minister, registrars of the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court.