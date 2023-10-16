Complaint lodge against judge after police officer ‘forced to sweep court floor’

KARACHI: Eight officers from Karachi’s Surjani police station lodged a complaint against a civil judge’s strict actions and insulting behaviour, ARY News reported on Monday.

Eight police officers from the Surjani police station wrote a letter to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation to complain about the strict actions and insulting behaviour of the judicial magistrate and civil judge 22 East.

They said that penalising police officers by the civil judge became a new normal which brought their morale down and they were unable to perform their duties properly due to the humiliation.

It stated that the local court was not accepting challans of cases in the name of SOPs and fixing the hearings at 8:30 am. It added that the officers were forced to stay in the court from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm nor they were allowed to approach other courts.

In case of late arrivals, police officers were handcuffed and jailed. It further stated that Sub-Inspector (SI) Tariq Khalid and SI Shakeel Mehmood were sent to jail for two days, whereas, SI Sohail Ahmed was jailed for a week without granting him bail.

The letter stated that SI Sohail Khan was forced to sweep the courtroom full of visitors and three police officers were handcuffed and escorted around the City Court.

They complained that abusive remarks were delivered against the police officers in the courtroom in front of lawyers and private persons on multiple occasions. The police officers added that they can neither perform their duties properly nor investigate the cases due to fear of the court.