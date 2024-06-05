Complete ban on plastic bags comes into effect

LAHORE: A blanket ban on the production, distribution, and trade of plastic has been imposed across Punjab, provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday.

“Today, in the first stage, a ban has been imposed on plastic bags. It is the government’s policy to ban plastic bags,” the minister told an event in the provincial capital on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of World Environment Day highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard and preserve our environment, not only for the well-being of people but also for the survival of the planet.

Plastic pollution poses a significant threat to land, water and air quality, exacerbating environmental degradation. Its adverse effects on human health, including cancer and the ingestion of microplastics present in food, underscore the urgency of addressing this issue.

Back in 2020, Lahore High Court (LHC) banned the use of polythene bags at all stores, bakeries and hotels across the city.

The LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Kareem conducted hearing on Advocate Salman Khan Niazi’s petition and gave two weeks deadline to phase out polythene bags.