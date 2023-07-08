Complete shutdown in IIOJK on Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary

A complete shutdown is being observed today in Indian-occupied Kashmir to mark the seventh martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his two associates.

The strike call has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Wani and other martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Meanwhile, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, protest demonstrations were held across Azad Kashmir to pay tributes to the martyrs and to draw world attention towards massive human rights violation by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion of the 7th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, he said the Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives to get rid of Indian occupation.

The Advisor said Pakistani nation pays tributes to brave sons like Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

He said Burhan Muzaffar Wani’s struggle is an everlasting example of resistance against the Indian illegal occupation of Occupied Kashmir. He said millions of Kashmiri youth are committed to their right to self-determination.