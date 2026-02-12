Computer History Museum to celebrate Apple’s 50th anniversary with rare exhibits

To mark Apple’s upcoming 50th anniversary on April 1, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, is featuring in-person exhibits and expanding its online content focusing on the company’s past. This celebration contrasts with Apple’s usual reluctance to look back at its history, a characteristic inherited from Steve Jobs’ philosophy.

However, a milestone like 50 years is hard to ignore, so even Apple CEO Tim Cook is thinking about how to celebrate the anniversary. An event featuring leaders in the tech industry will take place on March 11, along with an exhibit of Apple products, including the Apple I, Apple IIc, Lisa, Macintosh, Newton, iPod, and iPhone.

Those interested will need to purchase tickets or register beforehand. There is also the official Apple@50 TechFest on March 28, an all-day event with special activities included with museum admission.

The Computer History Museum holds a vast collection of information about Apple’s early years. It is rare to find so much available online for public viewing.

Apple is known for being protective of its history and media, but as a museum, the institution enjoys certain privileges. One notable online collection features a series of interviews with key figures from Apple’s past, including Mike Markkula, John Sculley, Joanna Hoffman, and, most recently, Paul Terrell, who was the owner of the Byte Shop, the first retailer of the Apple I.

For those looking for a more interactive experience, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, is hosting a variety of exhibits and events to celebrate Apple’s 50th anniversary. The museum is also promoting an extensive collection of photos, documents, videos, and interviews available on its website.