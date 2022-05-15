Computer made from algae could ‘charge mobile devices’

A computer made from algae has been successfully operating for a year now and scientists now believe that the organisms could be used for charging mobile devices.

A new study published in the journal Energy and Environmental Science revealed that scientists at the University of Cambridge have created a computer that is completely powered by algae.

According to a report, the first algae-based computer was built from a species of blue algae called Synechocytis that amasses electricity from the Sun through photosynthesis. The electric current generated from this algae is then “channelled into an electrode,” which then was able to power a microprocessor.

The algae-powered computer is extremely small and was seated in a semi-outdoor environment where sunlight was available for a year. Even at night, the computer was working.

Owing to its compact size and the ability to provide electricity, its creators think the algae-computer may be used as a power supply for campers.

Paolo Bombelli, lead author of the paper, told the media that he images a “future where this technology could be a source of power for small electronic devices located off-grid perhaps also in remote locations.”

In addition, Bombelli believes that “algae-driven charging stations” could be set up in remote locations to charge mobile phones if not cars.

