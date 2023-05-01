Conductor stops moving train, rescues minor boy from track

A 3-year-old boy was rescued from the train tracks by the conductor after he managed to stop the train travelling at 70 miles per hour, the incident was reported from the locality of New York City.

The CCTV video got viral on social media platforms, showing the conductor running onto the tracks after stopping the engine to rescue the three-year-old boy, lying on the track.

In an statement the conductor told the New York City local media that the child was non-verbal at the time of the rescue.

After the heroic rescue, the conductor put the youngster on the train and reunited him with his mother and sister.

Following the incident, the Metro-North President and Interim Long Island Rail Road President Catherine Rinaldi presents heroism commendations to Metro-North Assistant Conductor Marcus Higgins and Locomotive Engineer William Kennedy.

