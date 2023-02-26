Confessional statement of Usman Dar’s PA comes to light

A confessional statement of Javed Ali, the personal assistant of ex-chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Usman Dar has come out on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, former Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Program Usman Dar’s PA, Javed Ali son of Talib Hussain has revealed in his confessional statement that he ‘gave’ a commission of Rs50 lakh to PTI leader Usman Dar’s brother Ahmed Dar.

Javed Ali in his confessional video said that he collected Rs5 million from five contractors of four union councils of NA 67.

Javed Ali said he was Usman Dar’s PA for development for three months. Detailing the ‘commission’ he paid, Ali said “Bajwa & Company got Rs2 crore contract from which Rs2 million ‘commission’ was paid to Ahmed Dar.”

Zain Bajwa had a tender of Rs5 million with the company, and a commission of Rs500,000 was again given to Ahmed Dar. Khizr Construction had a tender of Rs1 crore, out of which he took a commission of Rs1 million and delivered it to Ahmed Dar.

According to Javed Ali, Bilal contractor had a tender worth Rs1 crore, out of which Rs1 million ‘commission’ was delivered to Ahmed Dar.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN BRINGS MAN WHO CLAIMS WAS FORCED TO ACCUSE USMAN DAR OF CORRUPTION

Javed Ali said that NA-67 has a total of 28 union councils, out of which he worked in four while 24 UCs were looked after by Khawaja Imran. Khawaja Imran used to take 10, 15 or 20 percent commission, he added.

Javed Ali further said in his confessional statement that Ahmed Dar told him that you are doing so much work for us, he will give him a government job.

He further said as he was less educated so he made forged education certificates and submitted them to the education department at the direction of Ahmed Dar, who gave him an appointment order.

It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said in the press conference yesterday that Javed Ali was forced to give a statement against Usman Dar through torture.

Comments