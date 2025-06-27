Congress slams Election Commission over Bihar voter list revision

In an aggressive press conference, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera delivered a withering critique on the Election Commission of India (ECI), condemning it for acting as a political tool for the ruling BJP.



The remarks came in response to the ECI’s decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar voter list revision just months ahead of the state assembly elections.

Pawan Khera compared the Commission to “Three monkeys of Modi ji,” claiming that it neither hears, sees, nor speaks the truth. He argued that the revision process is an attempt to exclude voters, particularly pointing to the poor, marginalised, and flood-affected communities in Bihar.

“Along with votes, it is a robbery of identity, citizenship, and existence,” said Pawan Khera, stressing the uselessness of conducting door-to-door verification during monsoon season in flood-prone areas.

According to the new guidelines, voters born:

Before July 1, 1987 must provide one valid document proving date or place of birth.

Between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 must submit their own and one parent’s valid document.

After December 2, 2004 must provide documents for themselves and both parents.

The Bihar voter list revision has drawn extensive criticism from opposition parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram joined Khera in accusing the move.

They argued that the process is being hurried, likely to be completed in just one month, despite the last such revision in 2003 taking nearly two years.

महाराष्ट्र के चुनाव में अवैध तरीके से वोटरों को जोड़कर, चुनाव को प्रभावित किया गया और NDA की सरकार बना ली गई। अब बिहार के चुनाव में सिर्फ दो महीने का समय रह गया है। ऐसे में एक दिन पहले अधिसूचना आई है, जिसमें मतदाताओं का विशेष गहन पुनरीक्षण (SIR) किया जा रहा है। इसलिए सवाल… pic.twitter.com/FAj5VJoRaV — Congress (@INCIndia) June 27, 2025

Yadav asked about the timing, questioning why the same voter list used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is now believed insufficient. He suspected that the revision is a “plot” to remove the names of Dalits, tribals, minorities, and backwards communities from the rolls.

Congress spokespersons also pointed to similar alleged manipulation in Maharashtra, where they claim voter additions were used to sway election outcomes. They fear a repeat in Bihar, this time through voter deletions.

The Congress accuses Election Commission of undermining democratic processes and demanded an immediate halt to the revision. The INDIA bloc has vowed to escalate the issue and mobilize public opposition.

As the political temperature rises in Bihar, the controversy over the Bihar voter list revision is poised to become a central issue in the upcoming elections.