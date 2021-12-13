WATCH: Congress leader mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Surender Kumar mistakenly raised ‘Priyanka Chopra zindabad’ slogans instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi in a public gathering.

As per details, Kumar gave an address in Delhi where he chanted slogans of “Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! However, soon after taking names of famous politicians from the Gandhi family, Kumar blurted out, “Priyanka Chopra zindabad!”.

Kumar’s faux pas instantly left other members from the party stunned as they keep mum over the mistake.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA… ZINDABAAD: A local politician, Surender Kumar began chanting slogans, praising veteran Congress officials. All went well until Kumar instead of yelling ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad ’ he yelled ‘Priyanka Chopra zindabad!’ pic.twitter.com/1UShYniPFi — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) December 2, 2019

Thousands of tweets poured in after the video was shared online and inspired memes and jokes. One person wrote, “Never knew that @priyankachopra was a member of @INCIndia. Shocked!” Another user wrote, “This cracked me up big time!”