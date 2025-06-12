Congress slams Modi Govt: 33 blunders in 11 years exposed

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a severe condemnation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his 33 major mistakes during his 11-year tenure.



While addressing reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge specified that he has never seen a Prime Minister who is a frequent liar, deceives the public, and misleads the youth.

Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the Modi government for reneging, including depreciation, economic development, and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

The Congress leader claimed that Narendra Modi has constantly misinformed the public without admitting his mistakes or apologising for reneging on commitments.

Mallikarjun Kharge further highlighted that the Modi-led government has kept the position of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha empty for 11 years, breaking parliamentary traditions and undermining democratic regulations. He labelled this act as illegal and undemocratic.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments come as the Modi government have its celebration of the 11th anniversary, completing its third successive term since Narendra Modi took oath on June 9, 2024.

While the presiding BJP and its associates emphasised their achievements, opposition parties, including Congress, have strengthened their criticism of the government’s letdowns.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s analysis regarding the Modi Government is noteworthy ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session, where the government is likely to face tough questions on several concerns, including economic policies and governance failures.

Read More: Congress calls Mod-led NITI Aayog ‘failed institution’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has given strong criticism at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an exercise in hypocrisy and diversion.

In posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh, regarding NITI Aayog Meeting, asked about the government’s declaration of building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) while constitutional institutions are being weakened, freedom of expression is under threat, and economic and social inequalities are rising.

Ramesh questioned, “How can India be called developed when the government itself is tearing apart the fabric of social harmony?” Ramesh further argued that Parliament, the judiciary, universities, media, and constitutional institutions are being systematically destabilised to serve the ruling party’s interests.