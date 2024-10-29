Congressmen letter seeking PTI founder’s release received by Biden admin, confirms Miller

The United States (US) State Department Tuesday confirmed that the letter penned by 60 Congresspersons — seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan — was received by the Biden administration, ARY News reported.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 and has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as prime minister in 2022 after which he launched a protest movement against a coalition of his rivals led by current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We will respond in due course to the members,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said while responding to a query of ARY News about congressmen letter during a media briefing in Washington on Monday.

Miller said that US wishes to see sustained democracy in Pakistan.

During the press briefing it was further inquired about a meeting between the US Deputy Assistant Secretary and a representative of the Pakistani government in Islamabad, noting that this meeting was followed by the release of PTI founder’s wife and sisters.

When asked if the US had any involvement in their release, Miller declined to comment, stating, “I won’t be addressing that.” Miller confirmed, however, that the meeting discussed the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms in Pakistan.

Read more: 62 US congressmen write to President Biden for PTI founder’s release

On October 24, 62 US Congressmen called on President Joe Biden to advocate for the release of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

In their letter, the congressmen including prominent Muslim members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib urged the Biden administration to seek assurances from Pakistani authorities regarding the PTI founder Imran Khan’s safety.

They also requested that US diplomats visit the PTI leader in prison and emphasized that US policy should focus on human rights conditions in Pakistan.