OGRA makes installation of conical baffles in geysers mandatory

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has made the installation of conical baffles mandatory in existing and new geysers in a step to conserve energy and curb gas shortage, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken to conserve energy and eliminate the gas shortages in the country, said a press release issued by the OGRA today.

The installation of Conical Baffles will result in 20 per cent to 25 per cent saving in gas bills consumed due to the use of geysers and will as such help in mitigating the ongoing natural gas crisis in the country.

The total number of gas consumers in the country are 10.65 million and 3.088 million consumers are connected with geysers. Total approximate savings in gas will be 6.4 MMCFD per day with the help of this initiative. The deadline set for the installation of conical baffles is December 2023.

OGRA conducted a public hearing on the petition of SNGPL and SSGCL, submitted as per directions of the Federal Government, for the amendment in standard gas/RLNG supply contract for domestic and commercial use.

