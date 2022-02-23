Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar tried to impress Janhvi, Sara!

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is said to have reached out to other Bollywood divas well with expensive gifts, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

As per the recent developments in the 200 crore money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that rising actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have also been among those who receive gifts from conman Sukesh and his wife Leena Paul, and are being investigated about the same.

The ‘Roohi’ actor was gifted items worth over INR18 lakh by conman’s wife Leena Maria Paul, who approached Janhvi in July 2021, as the salon owner to invite her for the opening of new place ‘Nail Artistry’, in Bengaluru.

Kapoor mentioned to had inaugurated the salon being unaware of their activities and received payment of INR18.94 lakh as professional fees in her bank account, along with a Christian Dior tote bag by Leena’s mother on the day of the event.

The actor had provided her bank account details before ED for further investigation.

On the other hand, Janhvi’s close industry pal, Sara Ali Khan was contacted by Sukesh himself on a WhatsApp message, however with a different identity. He posed himself as Suraj Reddy to the ‘Kedarnath’ actor during May 2021 conversation and eventually told her that ‘he would like to gift her a car as a friendly gesture’.

Sara further revealed to have turned his offers on multiple occasions, to finally agree on receiving a box of chocolates, although was surprised with a Franck Muller watch (worth lacs) along.

Moreover, the ‘Padman’ actor was approached by Sukesh’s associate Pinky Irani in January 2021, posing as Vice President HR of News Express Post, as she expressed the chairman’s (Sukesh) fandom for the actor.

Irani put forward the chairman’s request to Bhumi, wanting to speak with her about a huge project and gift her a car. Bhumi told to ED that she has not received any gifts from their team, however, both of them tried to contact her again with yet another identity for the conman.

For those unversed, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused in the INR200 crore extortion and money laundering case. Earlier, Bollywood beauties Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were probed for the expensive gifts received by two from the accused.

The ‘Kick’ star has been alleged to receive gifts worth more than 10 crores by multimillionaire between December 2020 and August 2021, whereas, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was gifted a BMW car by conman’s wife.

All the gifts given to Bollywood ladies were suspected to be bought using extorted money, making actors proceeds of crime.

