Plot being hatched to topple PTI govt in Punjab: Imran Khan

BAHAWALNAGAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday accused the coalition government of hatching a new plot to topple the PTI government in Punjab, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Chishtian today, Imran Khan revealed that a conspiracy is being hatched to have him declared ineligible to contest elections and overthrow the PTI government in Punjab province.

“The three stooges and fugitive know they cannot defeat me in elections. That’s why they are hatching conspiracies to get me disqualified by using the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he alleged.

The former prime minister maintained that efforts were being made to cause a clash between his party and the state institutions. “Current rulers are aware that they can’t win the elections so they are trying to create a situation to initiate a fight between the major political party and the institutions,” Khan alleged.

He went on to say that Chishtian was a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but now it belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The former prime minister said that he was not against the judiciary or other institutions and always talked about making state institutions stronger. “No society can progress without the rule of law,” he said and added that he had launched a movement for the independence of the judiciary 26 years ago.

Khan also thanked the people of Chishtian for coming in large numbers to support his struggle for real independence from “corrupt rulers”.

