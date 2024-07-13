web analytics
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Constable involved in fake encounter arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable, involved in a case of fake encounter which took place in Quaidabad area of Malir, arrested in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) disclosed that the three police officials has been suspended for their alleged involvement in a case while a police constable who opened fire has been arrested.

The family of the deceased citizen, named Atif Khan, has expressed satisfaction with the police action taken so far.

A video of the alleged fake encounter has surfaced, showing police personnel firing at Atif Khan and injuring him.

Additionally, CCTV footage provided by the family shows the police taking Atif home prior to the incident.

