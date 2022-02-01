Constitution being violated over distribution of gas: Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday here said that the constitution being violated over distribution of gas, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah was talking to media here after appearing before an accountability court in hearing of Nooriabad power plant reference.

“It is not the gas crisis it is the governance crisis,” Shah said. “The province that is producing most gas is deprived of it”, he said.

“A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce yesterday called on me, they are protesting over unavailability of gas,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said Thar have vast deposits of coal, adding that the electricity generated by coal will be cheaper and it will illuminate the whole Pakistan, he said.

Earlier, in the hearing of Nooriabad power plant case, co-accused have challenged the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Abdul Ghani Memon, Agha Wasif, Najmul Hasnain and other co-accused of the case have filed petitions for their acquittal from the case.

The accountability court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over petitions and adjourned further hearing of the case until February 28.

Comments