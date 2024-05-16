Constitution should be followed in ‘letter and spirit’: Fazlur Rehman

BHAKKAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman once again lambasted over alleged rigging and said that those who had no role in the polls ‘played’ a key part in the general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the general elections 2024 were ‘rigged’. “Those who had a role in holding the elections did nothing and the ones who have nothing to do with the polls played a key role,” he added.

He said that the JUI-F is a big political party and was defeated with a ‘massive’ rigging in the general elections held on February 8.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the JUI-F are different political parties and have own narratives.

“When we (JUI-F and PTI) sit together, only then we could decide whether or not we can form an alliance,” he added.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that if the country is to be run well, the ‘political government’ ‘should be formed. He said that Pakistan has a constitution which he said should be followed in letter and spirit.

Earlier on May Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.