Constitutional amendment: NA session ‘summoned’ on October 18

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has ‘summoned’ a session of the National Assembly (NA) for passage of a proposed constitutional amendment, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the proposed draft for the 26th amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan will be presented before the lower house of the Parliament on October 18.

Sources said the lawmakers have been directed to reach Islamabad tomorrow.

On Monday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the parties have reached near to a consensus over the constitutional amendments.

Talking to media JUI leader said that an agreement has developed over the drafts shared among parties. “I will hold meetings with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and the PTI’s leadership,” JUI chief said.

“I will meet Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi, visit Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif and also hold meeting with the PTI’s leadership in Islamabad,” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

According to sources, over 20 clauses are expected to be included in the proposed changes, affecting various key articles in Pakistan’s Constitution, including Articles 51, 63, 175, and 187.

The constitutional amendments include increasing representation for Balochistan in the provincial assembly. The proposal aims to raise the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 81, a move intended to ensure better representation of the province in legislative matters.

Another constitutional amendment, Article 63, deals with the disqualification of members of Parliament, and will also undergo significant changes. These changes include provisions regarding the voting behaviour of defecting members of the assembly.