Constitutional amendments aimed at banning PTI: Salman Akram Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has claimed constitutional amendments are aimed at handing over party founder Imran Khan to the military court.

He was talking in ARY News’ program Off the Record.

Raja strongly opposed the idea of creating a court superior to the Supreme Court, stating that every individual has a duty to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court.

“This constitutional amendment is an attempt to alter the fundamental structure of the Constitution and to establish the court to file a reference to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).”

He further claimed that the amendments are intended to impose a ban on PTI and hand over its leader to military courts. “By doing this, the government is distorting the essence of the Constitution,” Raja added.

He criticized the move, stating that a constitutional system based on deception cannot function properly.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking a court order to the government not to hold his military trial in May 9-related cases.

The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb when he was informed that the government had not taken any decision about the military trial of PTI founder Imran Khan yet.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General of Pakistan (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that if any such decision was taken, the legal procedure would be followed.