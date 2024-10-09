Constitutional Bill: Govt calls back lawmakers from abroad before Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: Government coalition’s parliamentary leaders have directed the parliamentarians abroad to return home by October 15, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the political parties have been engaged in consultations and publicly debating over the 26th constitutional amendment under the consideration.

Several senators and scores of the National Assembly members have presently out of the country, sources said. “There are more than 10 lawmakers of the treasury out of the country,” sources shared.

“PML-N’s Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and People’s Party’s veteran Syed Khursheed Shah have been among the MNAs currently out of Pakistan,” sources said. “Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan of People’s Party and BAP’s Dinesh Kumar, PML-Q’s Hussain Illahi and Senator Abdul Qadir have also been overseas on foreign visits”.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto has said that “If I was the law minister, I would have tried to pass the constitutional amendments before October 25”.

“The government, in view of the situation, definitely intending to pass the amendments as soon as possible,” he said.

“We want a consensus over constitutional amendments and the government also waiting for it,” he said.

“It has yet to be decided finally, who will appoint the head judge of the constitutional court,” he added.