Constitutional Court sets aside SHC verdict in wheat quota case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court on Thursday set aside a decision of the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench in the wheat quota case.

A bench of the constitutional court granted an appeal filed by the Sindh government against the high court decision.

The court ruled that policy making has been the mandate of the executive.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Sibtain Mehmood represented the government before a three-member bench of the constitutional court.

The Sindh government had filed an appeal against the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench May 31 decision in the Supreme Court.

The government’s lawyer argued that the guidelines of the high court’s Sukkur bench were not according to the constitution.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Duggal also argued that the policy making has been the mandate of the executive.

“The executive makes and announces policy,” Justice Ali Baqar Najafi said.

The court granted Sindh government’s appeal and declared the SHC verdict as void.

It is to be mentioned here that the flour mills owners had challenged the Sindh government’s decision in the high court for procurement of the wheat quota.