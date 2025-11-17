Constitutional court sets aside LHC's verdict on King Edward University VC appointment

The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has overturned the Lahore High Court’s decision that had nullified the appointment of Dr. Asad Aslam as vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

According to the judgement of the Constitutional court, the case remained pending and was not fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court for nearly eight years after it was filed. The Constitutional Court noted that after such a prolonged delay, the matter required final adjudication.

The original petition was filed by Iftikhar Ahmed, challenging the appointment of Dr. Aslam as the Vice Chancellor of the historic medical institution.

The Lahore High Court had previously ruled in favor of the petitioner and set aside the appointment, prompting the legal challenge that ultimately reached the Constitutional Court.

During the hearing in Islamabad, no party appeared before the court. However, the bench clarified that if any party believes it is aggrieved by this order, it may approach the court for appropriate relief.

The decision effectively restores the status of the KEMU Vice Chancellor, unless a new plea is submitted and adjudicated.

Earlier in the day, two more judges of the Federal Constitutional Court took oath, bringing the total number of sworn-in judges to seven.

As per details, Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, officiated the oath to Justice Rozi Khan and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.

Justice Hassan Azhar, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice K.K. Agha had already been sworn in.

FCC benches

Bench-I: Chief Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.

Bench-II: Justice Hassan Rizvi, Justice K.K. Agha.

Bench-III: Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Rozi Khan