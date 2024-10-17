Constitutional courts ‘dropped’ from proposed amendments

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the constitutional courts have been ‘dropped’ from proposed 26 constitutional amendment, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have backed off from their demand to establish constitutional courts and agreed with JUI-F on the formation of constitutional bench.

Sources further revealed that Maulana Fazl will share the new proposed draft with PTI today.

On the other side, a special parliamentary committee’s session began today to finalize draft of the proposed 26th amendment in the constitution.

The meeting chaired by People’s Party’s Khurshid Shah will consider over proposed drafts presented by the political parties for the proposed constitutional amendment.

“Today, is the day of big and positive news,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui earlier said. “Hopefully all drafts will be merged into one,” Siddiqui said.

“What you say, a consensus will develop today. If all three drafts being merged into one” a scribe questioned Khurshid Shah.

“This session has been fixed today for this business. We will see when the draft comes to me,” Shah replied.

PML-N, PPP and JUI-F yesterday agreed on the proposed constitutional amendments pertaining to judicial reforms after hours-long meeting at the Jati Umra in Lahore.

The bigwigs of PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F held a detailed discussion on the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

The meeting held at the Jati Umra, the Sharif brothers’ residence in Lahore, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others.

“There has been a consensus among the three parties on judicial reforms, Ishaq Dar said and added that after reforms, the judicial system will provide speedy justice.

Fazlur Rehman said that the consensus has been reached to the extent of judicial reforms. “Efforts being made to agree on other points as well” he added.

During the meeting, three different drafts of the constitutional amendments—each presented by three parties. PPP’s Khursheed Shah, who heads the parliament’s special committee on the constitutional amendment, also presented the recommendations.

The federal government is expected to table the constitutional amendment in the National Assembly on Thursday (today) for which the lower house session has already been called.

Supreme Court on constitutional amendments

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa dismissed a plea against proposed 26th constitutional amendment after the petitioner’s lawyer requested for its withdrawal.

The three-member bench, hearing the case, was also comprised of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The petition objecting over the proposed constitutional amendment was dismissed by the apex court bench after Advocate Hamid Khan requested for taking back the plea.

“We want to take back the petition,” Hamid told the court. “Have you been only hired for taking back the petition. Abid Zuberi could himself withdraw the plea,” chief justice said in an interchange with Hamid Khan. “Another petition also fixed along with objections’ plea,” Qazi Faez said. “We are taking back both petitions,” Hamid Khan said.

“Mr. Abid Zuberi, I didn’t fix your another case during my tenure, ” CJP Qazi Faez Isa said. “It will be fixed later,” Hamid Khan said. ” Do you understand the petition I am talking about,” Chief Justice asked. ” Yes, we have understood,” petitioner Abid Zuberi said.