Video of a five story house on six-feet plot goes viral

BIHAR, INDIA: A video of a five-story house has gone viral on social media for a bizarre reason.

There are so many high-rise buildings in the world including the tallest one Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates.

Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, Shanghai Tower in China, Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and Ping An International Finance Centre of China—all having over 100 floors—are few of the many giant buildings of the world that attract the foreigners as well as local tourists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay (@candymanvlog)

But have you ever heard that the people in large numbers come across to see a five-story building? The answer is likely to be “No”. A five-story building in Muzaffarpur in Indian state Bihar has become a popular spot among the locals as well as the social media users.

In a viral video, it can be seen that a five-story building has been built on a plot measuring only six feet. As stated in the video posted by a vlogger, the house is located in Muzaffarpur’s Gannipur locality and built on a mere six feet of land. The width of the house is only five feet from inside.

According to the vlogger, the house has all the facilities including a kitchen, bedroom and washroom despite having limited or very limited space. The vlogger also went to the roof of the building, extending his both arms horizontally. He hardly touched both sides of the house even with his extended arms.