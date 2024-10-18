Consumers to receive cheaper electricity as KE reaches historic milestone

KARACHI: In a significant development, K-Electric has successfully established the city’s first 500 kV grid station, a landmark achievement after several decades, ARY News reported on Friday.

This initiative allows the supply of affordable electricity to the citizens of Karachi from the KANUPP – Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (or KANUPP) is a large commercial nuclear power plant located at the Paradise Point.

The KKI grid, completed in just 22 months, provides a vital transmission link between the National Grid and K-Electric’s network. This connectivity is expected to bolster energy security for both local industries and the southern regions of the country.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the Government of Pakistan, Government of Sindh, NEPRA, NPCC, NTDC, PAEC, Siemens, and NESPAK.

He highlighted the project’s significance, stating, “Alhamdulillah, another historic moment for K-Electric and Karachi. This grid station will make it possible to supply affordable electricity to the city.”

He further congratulate all entities for completing Karachi’s first 500 kV grid station in record time after laying foundation stone back in December 2022.