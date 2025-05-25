web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Container ship sinks off India’s south coast with hazardous cargo

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

BENGALURU: A Liberian-flagged container ship with hazardous cargo has sunk off the coast of Kerala in India’s south, the navy said on Sunday after rescuing all 24 crew members safely.

India’s navy said the MSC ELSA 3, listed as a 184-metre (603-foot) long freight ship, which was sailing from the Indian port of Vizhinjam to Kochi, ran into trouble on Saturday and issued a distress call.

Navy aircraft scrambled to the area and spotted two life rafts, with the container ship listing at a dangerous angle some 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

“All 24 crew members on board were rescued,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and a navy patrol boat collecting the sailors, who were from Georgia, Russia, Ukraine and the Philippines.

“The vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide,” the statement said.

The Defence Ministry did not specify what was inside the containers it said were hazardous. Calcium carbide is used in the chemical industry, including for fertiliser production and steelmaking.

“Given the sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala’s coast, ICG has activated full pollution response preparedness,” the navy said.

The vessel also contained some 370 tonnes of fuel and oil but, while the coast guard had deployed “detection systems”, it said that “so far, no oil spill has been reported”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.