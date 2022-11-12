Nearly 3000 containers stuck at Port Qasim for various reasons

ISLAMABAD: The senate standing committee on finance was told that thousands of containers are stranded at Port Qasim Karachi because of clearance issues.

As per details, the federal board of revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad told the senate standing committee on finance that nearly 3000 containers are stuck at port Qasim amid clearance issues.

The FBR chairman apprised the senate committee that the food and cosmetics items in 640 containers are already expired. The rest of the containers have mobile phones, vehicles, home appliances and furniture.

These containers are stuck because of container import policy orders, misdeclaration and the letters of credit (LCs) weren’t open, while some were struck due to the import ban.

