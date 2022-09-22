Contempt Case: 710 policemen to be posted for court security

ISLAMABAD: The police will deploy 710 policemen including two SSPs for security during contempt hearing in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against former prime minister Imran Khan today, ARY News reported.

The high court will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in a contempt case over allegedly issuing threat to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

In an elaborate security plan, surroundings of the high court premises in the federal capital will be monitored with Safe City Cameras, according to a security order.

The security division will be responsible for security arrangements within the IHC premises. Moreover, FC and Rangers officials will also be posted within the court premises.

All security officials will be unarmed except those posted at the rooftop, security order read.

SSP-Operations Jameel Zafar will be responsible for the overall security outside the high court premises.

According to the security order, no official on duty could use mobile phone. The wireless will only be used for duty, and departmental action will be taken in case of unnecessary use of the wireless.

“Barbed wires will be erected across the high court premises,” as per the security details.

“Armored vehicles will be deployed with 500 short-range and 500 long-range shells,” as per the security plan. Moreover, vehicles will be on alert for response with 3000 shells.

A five-member bench – comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar – will start the proceedings at 2:30pm today.

