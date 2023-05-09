Contempt of Parliament Bill introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD: The government has presented the Contempt of Parliament Bill 2023 in the National Assembly (NA) today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The bill was presented by the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges chairman Qasim Noon.

As per details, the bill will be passed by the National Assembly today after its introduction in the house.

According to the Contempt of Parliament Bill, a punishment of 2 to 6 years and a fine of Rs1 million is suggested for the ‘contempt’ of the Parliament.

After the passage of the bill, the law will be applicable to government and state institutions officials and the general public.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto says Supreme Court committed ‘contempt of Parliament’

A parliamentary committee comprising 24 members, with equal share from the treasury and from the opposition benches, would investigate the cases brought before it, as per the bill

The committee will then suggest punishment that will be finalised by the leader of the house concerned.

Earlier, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Supreme Court (SC) of committing ‘contempt of Parliament’ by ‘undermining the decisions of the House.”