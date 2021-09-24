Friday, September 24, 2021
VIDEO: Contractor takes sledgehammer to destroy own renovation after client refused to pay

A contractor has been caught on video unleashing his anger inside a customer’s home after a pay dispute – using a sledgehammer to destroy a bathroom he had just renovated.

According to a KRDO 13 report, a woman named Amber Trucke paid the contractors, from the company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado, $3,330 instead of the full amount of $7,555 as she was reportedly unhappy with the renovation and wanted to further inspect it before paying the full amount to the contractor.

“I wanted to be wowed, and I wasn’t wowed,” Trucke told to KRDO. “But I knew he was coming back Friday to clean things up, and I figured maybe I’d be more impressed then. So, I was not going to pay them until I saw the actual finished product.”

So, in response to this Dream Home Remodels co-owners Terry James Gregory and Jordan Cazares reportedly destroyed the newly renovated shower in response.

“I put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this,” Gregory yells as he takes a sledgehammer to the tiles and walls. A woman pleads for them to stop. “Is someone going to pay me?” he asks.

