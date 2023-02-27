Contractual CAA staff on strike at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Due to a strike by contractual sanitation employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, dustbins were overflowing and a foul smell emanated from the premises at the airport.

The contractual staff of CAA is protesting for the regularization of their services. Due to the strike of the sanitation workers, garbage is being witnessed at the premises of the Karachi airport, which is causing problems for passengers.

It may be noted that the CAA contractual staff is also on strike at the Islamabad International Airport.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the CAA said in a statement that some “mischievous elements were trying to create misunderstanding through misrepresentation.”

He said that some of the morning shift employees expressed their concerns but most of the staff were performing their duties.

As a result of the protest, there were some temporary sanitation problems, but these were soon overcome, he added.

