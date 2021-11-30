Contradiction in answers of former CJ GB, Ansar Abbasi comes to light

ISLAMABAD: Contradiction has been revealed in the statements submitted by the former CJ GB Rana Shamim and journalist Ansar Abbasi regarding confirmation of the affidavit.

According to details, there was a discrepancy in the statements of former judge Rana Shamim and the written reply of Ansar Abbasi submitted in the IHC.

The former GB top judge in his statement before the court said that the Abbasi confirmed the authenticity of the affidavit after publishing the news, though the statement is mine but I don’t know how it got leaked? Shamim said in his written reply before the court.

Rana Shamim said he do not have an affidavit, he will have to get it from UK, my affidavit in London is safe with my grandson in the locker.

Earlier, Ansar Abbasi had said in a written reply that he had taken a prior confirmation from the former judge about affidavit before publishing the news.

On the other hand, Azhar Siddique Advocate while talking to ARY News said that one thing is clear from today’s hearing that there is contempt of court.

Read more: IHC orders former GB CJ Rana Shamim to submit original affidavit

He said that the real issue is when this affidavit came to Ansar Abbasi, it will be a contempt of court and a separate case will be registered on this issue.

The advocate said that the notary public was informed that the affidavit was brought by Nawaz Sharif’s employee Waqar and it was also found out that the notary public had signed the affidavit in the office of Hussain Nawaz.

The court has called for the affidavit of the original statement.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!