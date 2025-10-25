Controversial Tweet case: Court rejects Iman, Chatha objections on supplementary challan
Oct 25, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The District and Session Court of Islamabad on Saturday, today, pronounced reserved verdict on the petitions regarding supplementary challan as the court rejected objections of human rights lawyers and social activists Iman Mazari and his husband Hadi Ali Chatha while hearing the controversial tweet case.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the controversial tweet case against lawyers and social activists husband and wife duo, Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.
Advocate Qaiser Imam appeared on behalf of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha. While giving arguments against the supplementary challan, Qaiser Imam read out the rules of the investigation and said when the final challan had been submitted, there was no need for a supplementary challan.
On the other hand the court also rejected the petitions filed by the prosecution and various others regarding voice matching .
While Iman Mazari and Chatha would be indicted on October 29. Later, the hearing of the case adjourned till October 29.
The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha in connection with a social media post considered controversial by the authorities.
Earlier, on October 20, the District & Sessions Court of Islamabad granted more time to the defence for preparing an appeal against the charges framed in the controversial tweet case involving lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case but the couple did not show up. The judge ordered to arrest and produce the couple before the court on September 24.
Earlier, the court had issued summons to both Mazari and Chattha.
Their counsel had filed a plea seeking cancellation of the warrants, but the court rejected the request. The hearing was adjourned till September 24.
According to the FIR lodged by the NCCIA, the couple is allegedly attempting to incite ethnic divisions and glorify terrorism through their social media posts. The FIR further alleged that they held security forces responsible for the issue of missing persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
The case against the couple has been registered under Sections 9, 10, 11 and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).