Controversial Tweet case: Court rejects Iman, Chatha objections on supplementary challan

ISLAMABAD: The District and Session Court of Islamabad on Saturday, today, pronounced reserved verdict on the petitions regarding supplementary challan as the court rejected objections of human rights lawyers and social activists Iman Mazari and his husband Hadi Ali Chatha while hearing the controversial tweet case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the controversial tweet case against lawyers and social activists husband and wife duo, Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.

Advocate Qaiser Imam appeared on behalf of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha. While giving arguments against the supplementary challan, Qaiser Imam read out the rules of the investigation and said when the final challan had been submitted, there was no need for a supplementary challan.

On the other hand the court also rejected the petitions filed by the prosecution and various others regarding voice matching .

While Iman Mazari and Chatha would be indicted on October 29. Later, the hearing of the case adjourned till October 29.

The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha in connection with a social media post considered controversial by the authorities.

Earlier, on October 20, the District & Sessions Court of Islamabad granted more time to the defence for preparing an appeal against the charges framed in the controversial tweet case involving lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha.

During the hearing, Advocate Qaiser Imam appeared on behalf of Imaan Mazari. He informed the court that the defence intended to file an appeal against the charges framed earlier and requested time to prepare it.

Accepting the plea, the court allowed additional time for preparation and adjourned further proceedings till October 24.

The court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case related to controversial tweets against the state and national security institutions.