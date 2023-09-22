Controversial tweet: Journalist Khalid Jamil in FIA custody for two days

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday remanded journalist Muhammad Khalid Jamil in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days following his arrest over a ‘controversial tweet’, ARY News reported.

The journalist was presented in an Islamabad district and sessions court today after he was arrested last night in Cyber Crime Act.

During the hearing, the FIA demanded a 10-day physical remand of Khalid Jamil, which was strongly opposed by the journalist’s lawyers.

Jamil’s Lawyer Naveed Malik said that every citizen has the right to freedom of expression in Pakistan, noting that the agency has violated the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by arresting the journalist.

After hearing arguments from both side, Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti approved denied FIA’s request and granted a two-day physical remand of journalist Khalid Jamil.