‘Controversial’ X post: PTI founder refuses to join FIA probe again

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder once again refused to reply to queries of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), probing ‘controversial’ social media posts from his official X (Twitter) account, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the FIA team reached the Adiala jail to interrogate Imran Khan as it is probing into the alleged controversial post from his X account. The PTI founder refused to answer any question of the FIA team in the absence of his legal team.

The FIA sought Imran Khan’s ‘refusal in writing’ before leaving the prison.

Earlier in a similar happening on May 31, the PTI founder did not answer any query from the FIA.

Read more: FIA seeks access to PTI founder over ‘controversial’ social media posts

The FIA Cybercrime Cell penned down a letter to the authorities seeking access to the incarcerated PTI founder to inquire about a ‘controversial’ post from his social media X handle.

The text of the letter stated that anti-state propaganda was disseminated through the official social media account of the PTI founder, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The video posted on May 26 aimed to distort facts, prompt rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within various state institutions.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell noted that this video is a clear violation of the PICA Act 2016 and seeking access to the PTI founder in jail for further investigation.