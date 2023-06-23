33.9 C
COO of Pakistan’s first Air Taxi service goes ‘missing’

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Pakistan’s first Air Taxi service, Imran Aslam, went ‘missing’, it emerged on Friday. 

Reports said Imran Aslam of Sky Wings disappeared from the Jinnah International Karachi Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm. His manager Tasadeq Hussain has filed a complaint at the Airport police station. Hussain said that Aslam might have been abducted by unknown persons.

After receiving the complaint, the police have launched an investigation. The Karachi-based aviation startup intends to launch an air taxi service.

Earlier, COO Sky Wings Imran Aslam Khan said that the aircraft – which will be used for aerial tour service – has arrived in Pakistan. “The company has acquired the DA40 Diamond series aircraft on lease,” he added.

“The single-engine plane has a capacity of four passengers at a time,” the COO said, adding that the service will be available from Karachi to rural Sindh and remote areas of Balochistan.

“The aircraft would take only three hours to reach Gwadar, while only hour to Nawabashah,” he added. Imran Aslam announced that an application will be launched for the service.

