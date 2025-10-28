Coogan celebrates 'The Lost King' as a fulfilling story of Richard III's remains

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan expressed satisfaction with his film about the discovery of Richard III’s remains, stating, “the story I wanted to tell, and I am happy I did”.

This comes after he and two production companies agreed to pay “substantial damages ” to settle a high court libel claim regarding the film’s depiction of university academics.

Richard Taylor, who served as deputy registrar at the University of Leicester during the discovery, sued Coogan, his production company Baby Cow and Pathe Productions for libel over his portrayal in the 2022 film The Lost King. The film follows amateur historian Philippa Langley and her quest to find the King’s skeleton.

Taylor’s legal team claimed he was portrayed as “devious”, “weasel-like” and a “suited bean counter”. A previous ruling by Judge Lewis indicated that the film suggested Taylor had “knowingly misrepresented facts to the media” and depicted him as “smug, unduly dismissive, and patronising”, which carries a defamatory meaning.

Though the case was set to go to trial, lawyers for Taylor announced a settlement in court on Monday. William Bennett, KC for Taylor, stated that the film’s portrayal caused serious harm to Taylor’s professional and personal reputation, leading to significant distress and embarrassment.

In addition to paying damages, the defendants have agreed to cover Taylor’s legal costs and include an onscreen clarification that the portrayal was “fictional and does not represent the actions of the real Mr Taylor”, affirming that he “acted with integrity during the events portrayed”.

After the hearing, Langley noted on her website that she had intended to testify on behalf of the defendants but was unable to do so due to health issues. Coogan remarked that he would have preferred a judge to resolve the matter and lamented Langley’s inability to present evidence in court, emphasising that the film is fundamentally “Philippa Langley’s story”.

Coogan highlighted Langley’s pivotal role in the search for Richard III, stating, “If it weren’t for Philippa Langley, Richard III would still be lying under a car park in Leicester. It is her name that will be remembered in relation to the discovery of the lost king, long after Richard Taylor has faded into obscurity”.