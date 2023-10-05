Cook sexually assaults minor boys, records act on phone

A heinous crime was reported from Hubballi city in India, where a 47-year-old cook was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting minor boys and recording the act on his mobile phone.

The Indian police officials stated that the parents of two minor boys who allegedly became victims and threatened by the accused identified as – Prabhanjan – complained to the Hubballi city police station.

According to the Indian police officials, the accused – working in one of the leading private hotels – took the minor boys to his rented home by luring them with snacks, chocolates, and money, adding that the cook later threatened them with a knife and sexually assaulted them.

A senior Indian police officer stated that with the help of another boy, the 47-year-old cook forced the minor boys into abnormal sexual acts and record the act on his mobile phone.

The accused also issued threats of severe consequences if they dared to reveal the incident to anyone else.

When the issue came to public attention, the local community took matter into their own hands and trashed the accused before handing him over to the local Indian police.

In response to the filed complaint, the law enforcement registered a case under various sections including 377 (unnatural offenses), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and IT Act.