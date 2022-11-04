Cooking oil demand in three biggest markets seen mixed

Cooking oil demand in the three biggest markets is very mixed, a top industry analyst told an industry conference on Friday, with India showing growth while China has shown few signs of overcoming the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Palm oil prices on a free-on-board basis at Indonesia’s Sumatra ports could ease to $920 per tonne from $940, said James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International and if Indonesia implemented its B40 biodiesel mandate in January, prices could reach $1,080 per tonne in June.

LMC’s Oil Palm Service forecasts CPO and PKO production, as well as its downstream products – refined oils, oleochemicals and biodiesel. Covering the major producers: Indonesia & Malaysia, as well as Thailand, Colombia, Honduras & Guatemala, the service covers over 90% of global production. For Indonesia and Malaysia, we present detailed data and forecasts by region.

The service forecasts CPO and PKO production two years ahead by quarter within each country. It gives a clear outlook for production, area, yield, re-planting rates, trade and input costs. You get updated analysis and forecasts each quarter.

Comments