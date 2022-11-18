Cooking oil, Ghee prices drop in Utility stores – spokesperson

The prices of cooking oil and ghee have been dropped in utility stores across the country, a spokesperson of Utility Stores told, ARY News reported.

According to details, the price of ghee and cooking oil has dropped in utility stores across the country.

According to a utility stores spokesperson, the price for first-grade Banaspati oil has been dropped by Rs34, effective immediately. First-grade ghee price has been dropped from Rs519/litre to Rs485/litre.

The price for first-grade cooking oil has been decreased by Rs36, lowering the price from Rs526 to Rs490. While the price for premium brand ghee has also been dropped by Rs39, setting the price at Rs485.

The special subsidy under the prime minister’s relief package on flour, sugar and ghee has also been extended.

Earlier in October the government Friday notified 15pc increase in salaries of employees of Utility Stores Corporation government servants.

According to the notification, the salaries of the permanent employees were increased by 15pc with effect from July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the daily wages of the contractual employees of the corporation were also increased by up to Rs245 per day. The raise will be given to the employees with effect from April 1, 2022.

The outstanding amount will be given to the employees till October 17, the notification read.

