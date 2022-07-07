‘Cooking oil, ghee prices likely to go down by Rs100 to 150/ kg’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said prices of ghee and cooking oil are likely to go down by Rs100 to150 per kg in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Miftah Ismail said prices of cooking oil and ghee have settled at $1,000 per ton, after the recent decrease of oil in the international market.

The prices are likely to be decreased in Pakistan in the coming days, Miftah Ismail said. The minister said prices of petroleum products will also decrease as these are also witnessing a decline in the international market.

The minister said we have successfully put the country back on track of economic stability.

He said we will continue the Langarkhana and Kamyaab Jawaan Programs and will reshape them to benefit the maximum deserving people.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided in principle to provide flour, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, rice and sugar at a low price to the poor segment of society in the financial year 2022-23.

Chairing a high-level meeting on utility stores in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the poor segment of society is in dire need of relief at this time, and the government will take all measures in this regard.

