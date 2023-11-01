Cooking oil, ghee prices slashed

The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Wednesday slashed the prices of cooking oil and ghee of various brands, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The revised prices of different brands of cooking oil and ghee were taken into effect immediately by the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide relief to the inflation-hit nationals, especially the Karachiites.

According to sources, the prices of cooking oil and ghee were slashed by Rs7 per litre/kg.

Earlier, the prices of 15kg bag of fine flour and (super fine flour) maida have been reduced by Rs300 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On October 5, the price of ghee was reduced by Rs 60 per kg across Pakistan.

According to USC Spokesperson, the ghee, which was earlier being sold at 455 rupees per kg, would now be available at Rs 395 per kg.

He said that ghee would be provided at Rs 325 per kg for the registered users under Benazir Income Support Program.